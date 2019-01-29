Daniel Cormier Reveals Why Jon Jones Wants To Complete Their Trilogy

Daniel Cormier reveals that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wants to have another fight to complete their trilogy. Obviously, there is no love lost between Cormier and Jones.

Originally, Cormier was planning to fight Brock Lesnar in January then retire in March. Only problem with that is Cormier not being cleared to fight and his fight with Lesnar being up in the air.

Their first fight went down back on January 3, 2015, at UFC 182 where Jones picked up the decision win. The two fighters have competed against each other a total of two times.

The second fight went down when the UFC light heavyweight champion lost to Jones by third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 214. This fight went down in July 2017 in Anaheim, California on PPV (pay-per-view). It was revealed after the fight that Jones tested positive for Turinabol.

In the eyes of Cormier, he thinks Jones believes if he can beat him again then it would allow him to get back what he lost due to several drug tests.