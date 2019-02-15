Daniel Cormier Reveals Khabib Paying Teammates’ NSAC Fines

Khabib Nurmagomedov is truly loyal to his brothers and teammates.

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier revealed in a recent interview on “The MMA Hour” that, not only is Khabib prepared to sit out until his teammates’ suspensions are also up, but he’ll also be paying their Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) fines (via MMA Fighting):

“I think that Khabib is doing the most honorable thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Cormier said. “Not many guys will pay the fine, the 500 grand, also pay the fines of your teammates and brothers. He’s paying their money too. Whatever they fine [Abubakar and Tukhugov], he’s gonna pay it too.

“Those are his brothers. They were acting to help him, I guess. They’re suspended longer, he will sit with them. That’s one thing about those guys and their lifestyle and their community is that they are family at the highest level and what he’s doing is so honorable. Not many people would do that.

“He’s doing it with the idea that even if they take his title, it does not mean more to him than standing next to his brothers. It doesn’t get any better than that. I appreciate it. I do think the fine was steep. Whatever. He also said that he’s not gonna fight there anymore. He’s very firm in his approach, he’s very firm in what he wants to convey to the world.

“I’m very proud of him. I’m proud of the man that Khabib has become from the moment he walked into AKA to who he is today, I’m very proud of him.”

Following his fourth-round submission win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October, Khabib jumped the Octagon and attacked McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis. This set off a huge brawl between both teams, inside and outside the Octagon.

Khabib was given a nine-month suspension and $500,000 fine for starting the incident. His teammates, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov, who attacked Conor McGregor, were suspended for one-year each, and also received $25,000 fines. As for McGregor, he was suspended six months and received a $50,000 fine.

“The Eagle” is expected to sit out until his brothers are also allowed to return to fighting action again. He has also suggested he’s done fighting in Las Vegas.