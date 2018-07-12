Daniel Cormier Reacts To Yoel Romero’s Title Demand

It didn’t take long for someone to call out Daniel Cormier following his historic UFC moment.

Despite the fact that Yoel Romero has never fought in the light heavyweight division while under the UFC banner and him being 2-2 in his last four bouts, he is calling for a title shot against UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion before DC hangs up his gloves come March of 2019.

Keep in mind that Romero missed weight for his rematch against UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the main event of the UFC 225 pay-per-view event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois that saw him lose to the UFC champion by decision but that hasn’t stopped him from believing that he deserves a title shot as he wrote the following on his official Twitter account about his demand and even threw out a possible date, which is the UFC pay-per-view event in New York City at Madison Square Garden in November:

“@dc_mma Congratulation to you for Saturday. I want to #seeyousoonboi give the people what they want to see Me and #iluhju 205 in New York.”

This leads us to Cormier reacting to the demand made by Romero during an appearance on this week’s episode of UFC Tonight on Fox Sports 1 where he was asked about the potential fight by hosts Kenny Florian and Michael Bisping.

Obviously, DC respects Romero and showed just that, but did point out that Romero doesn’t deserve a title shot and is not in the situation like Chael Sonnen was several years ago where he can lose a title fight then move up to a different weight class and get a title shot because the UFC was forced to book it.

“Here’s the deal: I never wrestled Yoel Romero, but in wrestling, he probably would have served me up,” Cormier said (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “He’s one of the great wrestlers of all-time. But, you don’t fail a class and then get moved up a grade to the next one.” “Chael Sonnen did that one time, but I don’t know what was going on,” Cormier said. “Chael has a way of doing that. Let’s just say that. I don’t want them to take one of these belts. So I will defend it. I will defend the light heavyweight title if the right fight presents itself.”

It’s a safe bet that Cormier waits for Brock Lesnar to be cleared by USADA from his suspension to make a fight happen in January 2019 but hey, Romero is at least trying.