Daniel Cormier Praises Colby Covington Following Win Over Robbie Lawler

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was among many in the combat sports world who was impressed by Colby Covington’s win over Robbie Lawler.

Covington dominated Lawler over five rounds to win a lopsided unanimous decision in their UFC Newark headliner last night. It puts “Chaos” at seven straight wins while he is also next in line to face current champion Kamaru Usman.

Much has been said about Covington’s trash talk and brash attitude, but many, including his naysayers, agreed that his performance was impressive. Cormier was one of them as he was particularly impressed with Covington’s output:

“Love him or hate him @ColbyCovMMA is a real problem,” Cormier wrote. “500 strikes and 20 takedown attempts over 5 rounds is just insanity!!!”

Covington didn’t land 500 strikes — he actually attempted a total of 540 strikes which is impressive in itself. That number also happens to be the most strike attempts in a single fight in UFC history.

Cormier was also a fan of Covington’s choice of walkout music — former WWE wrestler Kurt Angle’s iconic “Medal” theme:

“Strong walkout music by @ColbyCovMMA”, he tweeted earlier.

How did you rate Covington’s performance against Lawler? And how do you think he will fare against Usman?