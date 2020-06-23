Daniel Cormier ‘Not Interested’ In Seeing Jon Jones Fight Mike Tyson

Spread the word!













Former dual weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier is not a fan of the idea his long-time rival Jon Jones may fight heavyweight boxing legend, Mike Tyson. ‘Iron Mike’ seemingly called out Jones while discussing the ongoing pay dispute between ‘Bones’ and the UFC, he said.

“Listen to this, UFC is more popular than boxing, right? Higher ratings, right? But a UFC fighter will never be richer than a first-class fighter. To make a $100 million, Conor McGregor had to fight Floyd Mayweather. Jon Jones got to fight me if he wants to make some super money.”

Jones has since responded to say he is willing to box against the 53-year-old but on the condition they have a rematch under MMA rules, he said.

“I’ll box you in the ring if you promise to give me a real fight in the Octagon afterwards. And because I respect you so much, I promise I won’t break anything on you,” he said on social media.

Speaking on the latest episode of ‘DC & Helwani’ Cormier expressed his belief that a fight between Jones and Tyson will never happen, he said.

“Jon Jones and Mike Tyson? In what, mixed martial arts? No, I don’t want to see it. That’s crazy, it’s odd, like even hearing the whole interaction is odd. I’m just going to ignore it. No-sell. You know how they say you no-sold something? I’m no-selling this thing right into the garbage can. Mike is just talking. Look man, when you are in front of a camera like that and doing these things, sometimes you just talk and you are talking and talking and talking. I think that it is one of those times where Mike was just talking. The reality is, in order for Jones to make those types of dollars he’s going to go have to fight a guy like that in boxing and get a boxing type contract. It’s not wrong. He’s not wrong, still just not interested in it.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier on a potential Jon Jones vs. Mike Tyson fight?