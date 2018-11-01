Daniel Cormier No Longer Listed As LHW Champ On UFC Website

The official UFC website is no longer recognizing Daniel Cormier as the light heavyweight champion, he is, however, still listed as the heavyweight champ.

At one point the 205-pound division was the marquee destinations for primetime fights. Today, the division is in a much more stagnating state. That is fans don’t know who the champion is, albeit, Cormier is the man holding the gold. Cormier will defend his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis at this weekend’s UFC 230. As for the light heavyweight title, it looks like the UFC has already made plans to move on from “DC”.

Jon Jones will take on Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 for the light heavyweight title. It is said that once the first punch is thrown between Jones and Gus, Cormier will be officially stripped of the title.

Further solidifying the fact that “DC” will be stripped is that the UFC’s website no longer lists Cormier as the light heavyweight champ. That decision may seem rushed to some. Others believe if he doesn’t intend to defend the title then he should vacate.

Check it out here for yourself:

What do you think about the UFC removing Daniel Cormier as the light heavyweight champion on the website?

Did they do the right thing considering the situation? Or should they have waited til UFC 232?