Daniel Cormier: McGregor vs. Poirier Rematch Would Be ‘Much Better’ Than First Fight

Daniel Cormier believes a Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch would go very differently today.

McGregor easily disposed of Poirier with a first-round TKO victory when they met in a featherweight contest back in 2014.

Of course, Poirier has improved leaps and bounds since and with both fighters now competing at lightweight, there is a demand in seeing a rematch.

McGregor vs. Poirier Part II?

It’s even more so the case after Poirier’s impressive performance in his back-and-forth war with Dan Hooker this past weekend which he came out on top.

The timing certainly makes sense with current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov likely facing Justin Gaethje in September as well and Cormier believes it will be a different but “much better fight today” than it was six years ago.

Especially with Poirier no longer cutting down to 145.

“That’d be good. I’d like to watch him fight Conor,” Cormier told Ariel Helwani on Monday. “It’s a different fight today. Dustin’s big, strong. Just as we saw with TJ Dillashaw at 125, when you’re that massive amount of weight, sometimes your chin doesn’t hold up.

“And I think that’s one of those cases where Conor landed a beautiful shot but Dustin at that point, was wearing his time at 145 out. How many times did he fight at 145 after Conor? I don’t think it was many because I think after that, he realized it was time to go up to 155.

“… He’s [Poirier] still cutting a lot of weight at 155. We do know the type of power Conor possesses. I think it’s an interesting fight, I think it’s a much better fight today than it was back then partly due to the fact that he’s not depleting himself so much to get to 145.”

Daniel Cormier believes @DustinPoirier vs. @TheNotoriousMMA would be "a much better fight today" than it was when they first met at featherweight.



Do you agree with Cormier? And do you want to see McGregor vs. Poirier part two?