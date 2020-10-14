The recently retired two-weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier thinks his long-time rival Jon Jones needs to fight Israel Adesanya as soon as possible, as the New Zealander is only getting better with each fight.

Jones and ‘Stylebender’ have been going back and forth on social media since the latter defended his title by stopping Paulo Costa inside two rounds at UFC 253 last month.

Speaking at media day on ‘Fight Island’ Cormier gave his thoughts on the ongoing war of words between his former foe Jones and 185lb king Adesanya, he said.

“Jones wants to fight him. Everybody talks about Jones, but Jones is a fighter. He’ll fight you, he’ll fight anybody. And he wants to fight Adesanya. But Izzy won’t even fight him, which is the most—It’s like picking on somebody constantly but at a distance. Like, I’m away from you.

“I’m not saying Adesanya’s scared, but Adesanya says, ‘I need my time. You said you were going to heavyweight 10 years ago. You’re finally doing it now, why can’t I have time?’ It’s very fascinating the way that these two interact. It’s nasty, but these rivalries tend to get nasty. Jones and I, it was not nice. They tend to get nasty, but that makes it fun for fans.”

Cormier is excited to see the match-up and says it’s in Jones’ best interest to fight ‘Stylebender’ sooner rather than later.

“I hope they fight at some point,” Cormier said. “I think it’s a very interesting matchup and I think that Adesanya is just improving every time out. So if I’m Jones I’m fighting him sooner than later if I can get him in there. Because remember, [Adesanya’s] only been here for a couple of years and now he looks like he’s gonna hold the belt forever.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Does Jon Jones need to fight Israel Adesanya now before he gets too good?