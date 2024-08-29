Daniel Cormier Weighs In on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: ‘It Could Be an All-Time Backfire’

Daniel Cormier sees Jake Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson going one of two ways, and neither is particularly good for ‘The Problem Child.

Ever since Paul vs. Tyson was announced earlier this year, criticism has been lobbed at the pro boxing bout, much of it surrounding the significant age gap between the two generational superstars. By the time he steps into the ring for his first legitimate fight in nearly two decades, ‘Iron’ will be 58 years old.

Despite being at a significant disadvantage against the 27-year-old Paul, many believe that Mike Tyson still packs the power necessary to put anyone’s lights out with one shot, including longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Cormier calls Jake Paul’s fight with mike tyson a ‘lose-lose’ situation

Discussing the fight with Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe on a recent episode of his JRE podcast, Rogan acknowledged that Tyson still has power. That much is evident from his training footage. The real question is, will Tyson be able to hang around with Paul long enough to land one of those knockout shots?

Rogan isn’t so sure, and neither is Daniel Cormier.

“I understand that, and I get what he’s saying,” Cormier told Ben Askren while discussing Rogan’s comments. “And I do agree when he’s hitting pads…it looks like there’s still something left in there,” Cormier said. “But then I watch Jake Paul fight Mike Perry. I watch Jake Paul get pressed to where he starts to feel uncomfortable, and it looked like Mike Perry had a chance. But then Jake has a reserve tank to go to and get, and draw from because he’s 28 years old… “That is my concern. Because what if this looks like a 58-year-old man, fighting a 28-year-old man, where Mike can’t draw? I think it’s a lose-lose for Jake Paul because if you beat up Mike Tyson, everybody loves Mike Tyson… Mike Tyson actually doesn’t need the money, so it’s surprising to me that he’s fighting. What if Mike knocks him out though? Then it’s over. Everything’s done. It would be an all-time backfire. Nothing’s ever been done like that in the history of the sport if he gets knocked out” (h/t BJPenn.com).

After coming up short against Tommy Fury in February 2023, Jake Paul has won four straight, including wins over ex-UFC star Nate Diaz and BKFC brawler ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.

Tyson’s November 15 scrap with Paul at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will be his first time competing in a professional boxing match since June 11, 2005.