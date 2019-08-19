Daniel Cormier Releases Emotional Statement After UFC 241 Loss

Spread the word!













Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has released an emotional statement following his loss to Stipe Miocic.

Cormier was in control of his UFC 241 headliner against Miocic for majority of the fight this past weekend. However, Miocic made an adjustment and started attacking the body which led to Cormier’s downfall. Miocic would eventually win via fourth-round TKO and become a two-time heavyweight champion.

After the fight, “DC” spoke of how he abandoned his gameplan and let his coaches down. And with a few days passing since, the former champion apologized for letting everyone down while giving an update on his future:

“It’s been a couple of days and I can’t stress the disappointment, I am so sorry to all I have let down,” Cormier wrote on Instagram. “To my wife and kids I am so sorry you guys had to experience that, I never wanted y’all to see that and the hurt you guys showed breaks my heart everytime I think about it. My coaches I am sorry, i appreciate the work and time you’ve spent with me. My fans, thank you guys for all the love and support you have guided me to all these amazing accomplishments.

“Stipe Miocic and his team, congratulations on a tremendous victory, you showed so much heart and grit, you are the definition of Cleveland tough. @danawhite And all at the @ufc thank you all for everything you have done for me and my family. This has been the most amazing journey, I will decide what I am gonna do now, and as soon as I decide you will all know right away. I love you all. DC.”

What do you think is next for Cormier?