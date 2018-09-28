The double champ has responded. Daniel Cormier flames ‘scumbag’ Jon Jones for USADA snitching.
The recently reinstated Jones has been talking a big game since being handed a 15-month retroactive suspension. Jones is now free to return to action as soon as October. But is a third fight with ‘DC” really on the agenda?
It looks as though Cormier is holding out for a big money fight with former heavyweight champ Brock Lesnar. But “DC” just can’t help himself when it comes to taking a shot at Jones.
Social Media War
Earlier this month Cormier had some choice words for USADA. The double champ was none too happy about the reduced sentence Jones received and didn’t hold his tongue.
“Bones” fired back, accusing Cormier of not wanting to accept the fact that he is “innocent” and referring to Cormier’s light heavyweight title as a “fake belt”.
Never one to avoid confrontation, “DC” fired back again. This time via Instagram:
So here we go again Jonny boy. First off, if you did nothing wrong and were “innocent“ then you’d have never been suspended. You’ve had to stand before these people and arbitrators so many times it’s insane. So you slipped again, how many times can one man slip? I’ve been tested 70 times and I haven’t slipped once. How do you explain that? And on top of all the cheating you’ve done around UFC 182, UFC 200 and UFC 214 that’s not even the straw that broke the camel’s back. You are actually a SNITCH! You think you’re the only one that’s been offered this deal? No, you’re just the only scumbag low enough to take it! Which one of your teammates did you tell on to get this joke of a punishment from USADA! I thought there was nothing lower than a cheater but it’s not surprising that you show me a whole new level. You’re a cheater and a SNITCH! Get off my page and go do some coke, or ******** or whatever you losers do in your spare time. #doublechamp
