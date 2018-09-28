The double champ has responded. Daniel Cormier flames ‘scumbag’ Jon Jones for USADA snitching.

The recently reinstated Jones has been talking a big game since being handed a 15-month retroactive suspension. Jones is now free to return to action as soon as October. But is a third fight with ‘DC” really on the agenda?

It looks as though Cormier is holding out for a big money fight with former heavyweight champ Brock Lesnar. But “DC” just can’t help himself when it comes to taking a shot at Jones.

Social Media War

Earlier this month Cormier had some choice words for USADA. The double champ was none too happy about the reduced sentence Jones received and didn’t hold his tongue.

“Bones” fired back, accusing Cormier of not wanting to accept the fact that he is “innocent” and referring to Cormier’s light heavyweight title as a “fake belt”.

Never one to avoid confrontation, “DC” fired back again. This time via Instagram: