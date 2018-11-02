Daniel Cormier Explains Why Jon Jones Beef Doesn’t Bother Him

Daniel Cormier explains why in his mind the beef that he once had with Jon Jones doesn’t bother him anymore. These are the comments from the UFC heavyweight champion who is preparing to make his next title defense. He’s slated to take on Derrick Lewis in the headliner of the UFC 230 pay-per-view event.

It seems like anytime that Cormier or Jones is either fighting or doing interviews, they are linked to each other. It’s probably due to the biggest rivalry that the UFC light heavyweight division has seen in recent years. Obviously, there is a lot of bad blood between them.

Cormier spoke with the media via ESPN this week, where he discussed Jones and the recent comments made by Lewis. Those comments were about how Cormier is scared to fight Jones for the third time. He cited Jones’ repeated issues with drug tests and how he’s passed every one of his own.

“Guy beat me, yes. But, when you’re proven a cheat, on multiple occasions. I’ve done what I’ve done, it doesn’t matter. I’ve stated time and time again that I’ve passed every USADA test without a problem.”

Cormier Over The Feud

Cormier brought up how he has been tested several times by USADA and passed every single one of them, unlike Jones.

“And I’ve put up, I did 70 or something. And that’s counting just the randoms. I’ve done over 70 random USADA tests and passed every one.”

Their first fight went down back on January 3, 2015, at UFC 182 where Jones picked up the decision win. The second fight went down when the UFC light heavyweight champion lost to Jones by third-round knockout in the main event of UFC 214. That fight went down in July 2017.

Cormier continued by stating that when he hears the name of Jones, it doesn’t bother him as much as it used to.