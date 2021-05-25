Daniel Cormier is happy to hear the UFC and Dana White blocked a fight between Georges St-Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya.

A couple of weeks ago, Ryan Kavanaugh of Triller revealed a fight between the former two-weight UFC champion and the boxing legend had been shut down by White, who has since categorically stated that he has no interest in working with the company on crossover fights.

‘GSP’ was understandably disappointed to miss out on a “dream” fight but the former dual-weight UFC champion, Daniel Cormier thinks White has done the Canadian and the MMA community a massive favour.

“I gotta be honest, I don’t know,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani.

“I think it’s too risky for us as a community to have a guy like Georges St-Pierre boxing Oscar De La Hoya. Great for GSP in terms of the money he will make but too risky. Because even at – I don’t know if Oscar’s gotta be mid-50s at this point – it’s too risky for GSP to go and fight him because if he gets beat, if he gets starched, it’s a bad look when the greatest fighter of all-time is out there getting beat or knocked out or just dominated by a 55-year-old boxer.

Cormier says there’s no way St-Pierre would beat De La Hoya in the ring.

“You can not possibly believe Georges St-Pierre beats Oscar De La Hoya in a boxing match,” Cormier said. “Like, reality. Does not matter, dude’s an Olympic champ boxer. No, man. That’s why I don’t want to see it. It’s too risky. Maybe GSP does win but I don’t believe he does so whatever. Might as well not even do it.” (Transcribed by Boxing Scene)

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Could Georges St-Pierre embarrass the MMA community by losing to Oscar De La Hoya?