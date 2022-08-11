Daniel Cormier Doesn’t Believe Tony Ferguson’s Move To Jackson Wink MMA Will Change His Trajectory

Daniel Cormier believes that Tony Ferguson’s time as a title contender has passed, and a move to Jackson Wink MMA is just prolonging the inventible.

Ferguson has been going through a tough run, where he has not won a fight since 2019. Ferguson has lost four fights in a row to Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira, and Michael Chandler. In his last fight, he looked exceptional and his stand up was on point, for a round. Then as quickly as the second round started, the fight ended. Chandler front kicked Ferguson and turned him into a meme.

Ferguson is 38 years old, at the tail end of his career, ding anything to keep himself relevant in the division. ‘El Cucuy‘ famously went on a 12 fight win streak, then landed the interim lightweight title over Kevin Lee. He unfortunately never even had a chance to unify the title, as he had to pull out of the fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov due to a leg injury. The fight between those two was cancelled four separate times.

Daniel Cormier spoke about Ferguson on his show “DC & RC”

“Man, this is a bit of a tough one, right? Because I tap in on him chasing down that past greatness, I just don’t know if there’s any more of that. I just believe that we all have a time. We all have a time, and I believe that time’s gone. I don’t believe that much is going to change for Tony Ferguson with the camp change. I just believe that his time has passed, and no camp change is going to change that.” Cormier Said on the show (Transcribed by MMAJunkie)

Ferguson was one of the most gifted strikers the organization has ever seen. Anyone that stood toe to toe with him in his prime, walked away with battle scars and a story to tell. It is unfortunate that Ferguson had a serious injury that derailed his run, because out definitely set him back, as he wasn’t the same fighter he was before it.