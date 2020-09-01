Daniel Cormier has revealed he will opt against surgery after suffering a horrific eye injury in his trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 on August 15.

Miocic unintentionally landed a eye poke on Cormier in the third round of their epic main event match-up. The foul was missed by referee Marc Goddard who has since apologized for his mistake. Cormier fought on bravely with his left eye pretty much swollen shut. Ultimately he fell to a decision defeat and has subsequently retired from fighting.

Speaking on the latest episode of ‘DC & Helwani’ the former dual weight UFC champion revealed his eye is recovering well and he will elect to avoid surgery to repair the damage suffered at the hands of Miocic.

“It was concerning initially, because they did not know how severe the impact was going to be going forward. They didn’t know if I wasn’t going to need surgery and do all these other things,” Cormier said. “But luckily I was able to recover, and I feel better, and I prefer not to have surgery. I don’t want to go under the knife for everything. If it’s something that I can avoid, if it’s an option to not do it in that way, I’ll always use that option.”

“It was very bad initially,” Cormier said. “The first week-and-a-half or so, it was really bad. It wasn’t open. It was completely blurry. But now it feels like I have an eyelash in it. I went and saw the doctor last week, and he told me that I’m probably not going to need surgery. It was bad for like a week, and then it started to get better. I got medicine, antibiotics and stuff that kind of goes into my eye three times a day.”

“It’s starting to get better and better and better,” Cormier continued. “It feels good but just feels like there’s something in there. Like, you know when you get an eyelash in there and you can’t get it out? It’s like that. It’s not bad, though, not bothering me that much.”

“You can almost get used to pretty much anything if you get used to it so long,” Cormier said. “I’m almost used to it. When my eye is opening, it’s like a little bit smaller, but it’s not as bad as it was the day of the fight.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

