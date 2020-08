UFC 252 took place this past weekend. In the main event, Stipe Miocic defended his heavyweight title against Daniel Cormier as the pair complete their epic trilogy of fights. Before that, rising star at bantamweight Sean O’Malley suffered the first defeat of his young career at the hands of Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.

Join LowKickMMA site manager Jordan Ellis and staff writer Ryan Galloway as they discuss these fights and all things UFC 252 in our latest podcast.