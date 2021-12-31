Daniel Cormier thinks UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has moved past his earlier ‘Marty’ nickname as his star power has grown.

Usman is coming off of his ‘Fighter of the Year’ caliber year in the UFC, earning wins over Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, and Jorge Masvidal. After earning the UFC welterweight title in 2019, he’s emerged as the UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighter, topping the list to wrap up 2021.

Cormier and Usman have always had a good relationship away from the octagon. As Usman was making his way up the ranks in the UFC, many fighters, including Cormier, referred to him as ‘Marty’ instead of his real name. This is a moniker that was most notably used by Ben Askren towards Usman in 2019.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Cormier explained why Usman isn’t called ‘Marty’ anymore.

Daniel Cormier Refuses To Call Kamaru Usman ‘Marty’

“You know what I love about that story, though, with Usman, is he said when he started wrestling, they didn’t want to put the effort into calling him by his full name [Kamarudeen],” Cormier said. “So, they said, ‘Let’s just call him Marty.’ And then, he had just accepted that. But then, you know, as he became a man, he goes, ‘No. I will be called by my name. I will be called by my given name. Respect me enough to put the [effort]. He almost grew up into his name.”

“And for me, that is so special. Right? You love that he grew into his name. He’s so strong now – as a champion and as a face of the UFC.”

Despite being undefeated in the UFC, Usman wasn’t always thought of as an exciting part of the roster. After he was criticized for his fighting style earlier in his career by UFC president Dana White, he has silenced the critics and is right in the thick of the welterweight GOAT conversation.

What are your thoughts on Daniel Cormier’s comments about Kamaru Usman?

