Daniel Cormier Declares He’s The G.O.A.T.

Earlier today (Fri., November 2, 2018) the double champ Daniel Cormier declared he was the greatest of all-time. He says he’s ready to demolish Derrick Lewis Saturday night.

Cormier will be defending his one of his titles at UFC 230, as he takes on Lewis in the main event. However unlikely a challenger Lewis seems, he seems very comfortable under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.

Before these two heavyweights collide, however, they weighed in and faced off. That provided “DC” with the stage he needed to declare he is the GOAT:

“I will be the first guy to win two titles at the same time and defend both of those championships,” Cormier said emphatically. “Hey, Derrick Lewis has been impressive to this point but there’s a different level to fighting when you stand across the Octagon from the greatest fighter of all-time. I’m the champ, I’m the G.O.A.T., I’m Daniel Cormier. Come watch me tomorrow!”

Cormier may feel he needs to assert his all-time great status after Jon Jones returned and said he didn’t deserve the title today. “Bones” said he would not grant Cormier a title fight when he wins the belt from Alexander Gustafsson this December.

Jones may have defeated Cormier twice, yet it’s the double champ who can lay claim to holding titles in the UFCs two biggest divisions at the same time. ‘DC’ will hold another record if he defends his heavyweight title against Lewis tomorrow night.

Beyond that, a Jones trilogy fight could become an eventuality. That fight would almost certainly be for G.O.A.T. status. For now, however, Cormier believes that title is his. Do you?