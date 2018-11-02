Video: Daniel Cormier & Derrick Lewis Intense UFC 230 Staredown

The extracurricular activities at today’s UFC 232 press conference may be overshadowing it, but the Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis title bout is set. That became official with their UFC 230 staredown today.

Cormier and Lewis will battle for the heavyweight belt in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. They aren’t necessarily the most heated of rivals like “DC” and “Bones” are. But their jovial attitudes appeared out the window at today’s UFC 230 ceremonial weigh-ins due to the stakes involved.

The two heavyweights met in an intense staredown in order to close out the weigh-ins. Watch it via the UFC here: