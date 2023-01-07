Exclusive | Daniel Argueta ready to deliver career best performance at UFC Vegas 67: “I’ve been preparing for war.”

Daniel Argueta is aiming to bounce back spectacularly from a competitive promotional debut loss at UFC Vegas 67 when he faces undefeated newcomer, Isaac Dulgarian.

Having taken his debut fight inside the promotion on very short notice, Argueta now feels considerably more prepared as he edges closer to his matchup with Dulgarian.

When discussing the upcoming fight with Alex Behunin of LowKickMMA, Daniel Argueta reflected on the experience he gained from sharing the octagon with a veteran such as Damon Jackson. Argueta suffered defeats on the amateur scene but tasted his first professional loss in his short-notice debut.

Just as he did as an amateur, Argueta believes he will always return to the cage in spectacular fashion following these setbacks, on January 14th, he anticipates he will do exactly this once again.

“I’ve had some of my best performances and best growth after losses. I lost as an amateur in my second fight, so boom I began Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, then loved it and now I love it. You know I lost on the Ultimate Fighter, then I understood, oh, I just have to go back out there and dominate.“

“Then I lost to Damon, and it was like, it didn’t feel like a loss. Here’s the thing, I didn’t care about the undefeated thing, I can go and win ten fights in a row, and no one is going to remember that first loss on ten days’ notice against a guy who is ranked and knocked out Sabatini in his next fight.“

Argueta continued, “That’s where experience showed. He has better fight IQ than me, obviously, I have to swallow my pride for all the people who say it should have been a split decision or maybe you should have won because of damage, f**k that, I lost.“

After taking the lessons he learned from his first outing in the promotion Daniel Argueta is now set on showing the community exactly what he can do when he steps inside the octagon.

Facing Isaac Dulgarian provides him with the perfect opportunity to do that, as he goes on to say.

“I love (the matchup), he is my first wrestler. He got fast-tracked to the UFC and I think he is talented, but it is a different ball game man. At this level, the amount of competition and the amount of experience I have had to fight against plays a big role.“

“The plan stays the same, go out there and win. Make it look fun until it becomes not fun and then get the job done.“

Daniel Argueta Predicts Submission Victory At UFC Vegas 67

Six of Argueta’s eight victories have come inside the distance, so it should be no surprise that he anticipates extending his high fighting rate when he steps inside the octagon at UFC Vegas 67.

Comfortable in all aspects of Mixed Martial Arts, Argueta believes he will ground Dulgarian before submitting him inside the first round.

“Submission, 1st round, 2nd round, 3rd round I don’t care how long it goes it’s a submission. Now I have realized it is a chess match and for this fight especially knowing that he’s never been to a second round so I’m going to do a couple of things to him. I’m his first wrestler, if I don’t finish him in the first he’s possibly going to the second round. It’s going to be his first time at the Apex, its probably going to be his first time fighting a guy crazier than him you know that’s what I look at.“

“I’ve been preparing for war man, I started long round three times a week just two months after my surgery, and I’m in shape for war.“

Making a habit of defeating undefeated fighters, do you see Daniel Argueta emerging victorious at UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Gastelum?