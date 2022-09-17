Damon Jackson runs through Pat Sabatini with ground strikes TKO win – UFC Vegas 60 Highlights

Damon Jackson
Landing a blistering stoppage win to close out tonight’s UFC Vegas 60 preliminary card — featherweight veteran, Damon Jackson managed to get Pat Sabatini out of the Octagon inside the first minute of their matchup, courtesy of a flurry of first round ground strikes.

Jackson, a 28-fight professional veteran, managed to drop Sabatini during an early exchange in close quarters with a series of strikes in the clinch.

Eventually wrapping up his fourth straight victory, Jackson, who had forced Sabatini to belly-down, landed a series of heavy hooks upstairs, before forcing a stoppage as Sabatini attempted to move. With the victory, Jackson, a native of Oklahoma, who was noticeably overcome with emotion, landed just his fourth career knockout success, to go with a stunning 15 submission victories.

Below, catch the highlights from Damon Jackson’s blistering first round win over Pat Sabatini

