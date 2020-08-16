UFC president Dana White is seemingly open to the possibility of signing lightweight Michael Chandler.

Chandler is now a free agent after completing the last fight of his Bellator deal when he knocked out Benson Henderson earlier this month.

While he could easily re-sign with Bellator as he has done in the past, it seems like Chandler is targeting a move to the UFC with many observers believing it is now or never for the 34-year-old to join the Las Vegas-based promotion.

White certainly believes he has earned the opportunity as he revealed he would love to meet up with Chandler.

“I would love to meet with him,” White said at the UFC 252 post-fight press conference. “That guy’s earned it, I would love to meet with him.”

Chandler To Finally Join UFC?

Chandler is a three-time Bellator lightweight champion and regarded by many in the mixed martial arts world to be one of the best fighters to have never competed for the UFC.

He boasts a 21-5 professional record and holds notable wins over the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Henderson, Brent Primus, Patricky Freire and Goiti Yamauchi among others.

Perhaps now he may finally get his chance to prove he is one of the best in the world and can match up well with the elite of the UFC’s lightweight division.

Do you think we will see Chandler in the UFC? How do you think he’ll fare?