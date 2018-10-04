Dana White Will ‘Try’ To Make Diaz vs. Poirier Five Rounds

It looks like there’s a slight chance Nate Diaz vs. Dusting Poirier goes five rounds.

Initially, the fight was announced as the co-main event of UFC 230 on pay-per-view (PPV). The fight was announced for three rounds since it wasn’t a title fight or main event. With that being said, fans want to see these two sluggers go longer than 15 minutes.

Especially with the recent announcement of what will be headlining over them. In the main event of UFC 230, Valentina Shevchenko will face Sijara Eubanks for the vacant women’s 125-pound championship. Many were expecting a much higher profile fight than that. Especially considering Diaz, one of the UFC’s biggest stars, is in the co-main event slot.

With that being said, fans took to social media to voice their opinions. One fan commented to Dana White the following:

”ma dawggg, just make Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier the main event for more PPV buys, happy fans, and do it for the children. People just want good fights and who the f**k doesn’t want to see a 5 round war between Diaz and Poirier? Even you, don’t lie!”

White then responded by simply saying, “i do.” He then followed it up by suggesting he’d try and make the fight a five rounder:

“i said DEAL.. I will try to make it”

@mma_kings @CTaylor_96 Dana White says on instagram he wants to see Poirier vs Diaz as the main event and will try to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/WepYQcNFPV — Taylor (@CouldBeTaylor) October 4, 2018

Of course, take this with a grain of salt, as it’s simply an Instagram comment and not an official announcement.