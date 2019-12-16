Dana White Wants Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley Next

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White wants to see Colby Covington face Tyron Woodley next.

Covington suffered a fifth-round TKO defeat to Kamaru Usman in their welterweight title fight in the UFC 245 headliner on Saturday night.

Although there was some controversy regarding the stoppage, Covington was likely to lose on the judges’ scorecards even if he did survive the last minute. That puts an immediate rematch out of the question.

However, Covington could get right back into title contention with his next fight. That’s because White wants to see him face former champion Woodley:

“I don’t have a problem with him. I don’t have a problem with Covington,” White said post fight at UFC 245 (via MMA Fighting). “I’d love to do him and [Tyron] Woodley next. That would be a fun fight, but if he has a broken jaw, he ain’t going to be around for a minute.

“After a war like this, he’s going to have to go rest, take care of himself for a while and then we’ll see what he wants to do.”

Covington and Woodley seemed to be on a collision course last year until a number of factors saw the fight never come to fruition. White played a big role in that which ultimately saw his relationship with Covington massively deteriorate.

However, the UFC head honcho has no plans on going back-and-forth with him again:

“Listen, I’ve dealt with his type a million times in the last 20 years,” White added. “You can tell he’s not happy that tonight did not go as he planned. He came out with a game plan, whatever the hell he had going on in his mind that he was going to do or whatever was going to happen and Usman stomped all over that.

“We’ll let this kid go back, heal up and figure out what’s next.”

Would you like to see Covington vs. Woodley next?