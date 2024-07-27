Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko and more added to UFC 306

An undisputed flyweight championship fight between the incumbent gold holder, Alexa Grasso, and former dominant titleholder, Valentina Shevchenko is officially slated to take co-headlining honors at UFC 306 on September 14. from The Las Vegas Sphere in Nevada later this annum.

Grasso, the current undisputed flyweight champion, will share the Octagon with Shevchenko for the third time consecutively, following a prior Noche UFC headliner back in September of last year, with the duo fighting to a controversial split decision draw.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Alexa Grasso set to fight Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 306

FIrst matching back in March of last year in the co-main event of UFC 285, Jalisco native, Alexa Grasso turned in a stunning upset win over dominant gold holder, Shevchenko, snatching the flyweight championship with a shocking fourth round face crank submission win.

And overnight, promotional CEO, Dana White confirmed how The Ultimate Fighter 32 rivals, Grasso and Shevchenko will share the Octagon in a trilogy fight at Noche UFC in two months time – with the flyweight crown once more up for grabs.

Along with the inclusion of a flyweight title fight, Noche UFC will feature an undisputed bantamweight championship pairing of Montana striker, Sean O’Malley – who looks to rack up his second successful title defense in a pairing with the surging Georgian force, Merab Dvalishvili.

Furthermore, also landing on the main card following the rescheduling of a pairing between Michel Pereira, and Anthony Hernandez – former featherweight championship challenger, Brian Ortega has been booked once more to take on Diego Lopes – following their failed pairing at UFC 303 last month.

During her run as undisputed flyweight champion, Kyrgyzstan native, Shevchenko turned in a record-setting reign at 125lbs, successfully defending the title on seven separate occasions.

Following a vacant championship win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Shevchenko turned in wins over Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, Katlyn Cerminara, Jennifer Maia, Jessica Andrade, Lauren Murphy, and Taila Santos.

