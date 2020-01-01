Dana White Unsure Jon Jones Will Go To Heavyweight, Calls Dominick Reyes ‘Massive Fight’

Spread the word!













Jon Jones will make his return to the Octagon on February 8 in Houston, Texas from the Toyota Center.

However, it won’t be in a heavyweight matchup as many fans have hoped for. Instead, Jones will again defend his 205-pound title. This time, against rising prospect Dominick Reyes. Recently, UFC president Dana White was interviewed by ESPN to talk about a wide range of topics. One such subject was Jones’ potential move up to heavyweight.

When pressed with the possibility, White said he’s not sure Jones will ever make the jump up to the heavyweight division (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I don’t know about him going to heavyweight, I think he’s comfortable at light heavyweight, and every time that you think there’s not another challenger for Jon Jones, there’s another challenger for Jon Jones,” White said. “I don’t know, we’ll have to see how this thing plays out. He has to get through Dominick Reyes first before you even start thinking about heavyweight or anything else.”

Jones will now take on Reyes, a very impressive prospect who comes off a first-round knockout win over ex-middleweight king Chris Weidman. Now, Reyes, who holds a very impressive athletic background, looks to become the first man to ever best Jones inside the Octagon. White calls the matchup “massive” for Jones.

“That’s such a massive fight for Jon Jones,” White said. “Dominick Reyes is a bad boy. And young, hungry, this is going to be a very interesting fight for Jon Jones. Dominick Reyes isn’t this big name guy that you know, but if you know fighting, Dominick Reyes is the real deal. And a very tough challenge for Jones. If he gets through this fight, and wins again, Jones is a freak of nature.”

What do you think about Dana White’s doubt about Jones moving up to heavyweight? Do you agree Reyes is a “massive fight” for Jones?