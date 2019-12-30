Jon Jones Continues To Mock Dominick Reyes’ Failed NFL Run

Spread the word!













Earlier this month, Jon Jones took to Twitter to unload on upcoming opponent Dominick Reyes, poking fun at the latter’s failed NFL pursuit.

“Dominic watching your interviews, it’s obvious you think you’re better than me. You never struggled with substance abuse, you have your big degrees, was always team captain at everything. We get it. I’ve been looked over and counted out by guys like you for as long as I can remember.

“Year after year I prove guys like you aren’t shit. You’re in my world now. With that being said I hope you’re training for me harder than you trained for your NFL tryouts. You’re in a whole new league now.”

Reyes played college football in his youth, but unfortunately never got his opportunity to play in the game’s premier league. Of course, things worked out rather well for Reyes, as he’s set to challenge Jones for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 247 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 8.

Taking to Twitter recently, Reyes addressed Jones’ criticism of his failed NFL run, chalking things up to it simply not being his destiny.

“The NFL didn’t materialize because it simply was not my destiny, I’m living my destiny http://rt.now! #andnew #ufc247“

The NFL didn't materialize because it simply was not my destiny, I'm living my destiny https://t.co/c25YiyBEWo! #andnew #ufc247 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) December 28, 2019

Of course, this prompted Jones to continue poking at Reyes, as he responded with the following.

“Keep telling yourself that buddy, whatever it takes to get you through camp. I don’t want no excuses after this”

Keep telling yourself that buddy, whatever it takes to get you through camp. I don’t want no excuses after this https://t.co/czZEGUCoGY — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 29, 2019

“Hey look at me, I’m an athlete!”

Hey look at me, I’m an athlete! — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 29, 2019

What do you think about Jones mocking Reyes’ failed NFL run?