Dana White Unsure If Max Holloway Is Greatest Hawaiian Fighter Ever

Spread the word!













Max Holloway defended his featherweight title for the third-straight time in the main event of UFC 240. There, the Hawaiian beat Frankie Edgar by decision. With the win, he continues his case for possibly being the greatest featherweight of all-time. But, he is still eyeing the moniker of greatest fighter of all-time.

Something else he is closing in on, or perhaps already has, is being the greatest fighter from Hawaii ever. Of course, many think UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn is the best given what he has accomplished. “The Prodigy” was once the Las Vegas-based promotion’s lightweight and welterweight champion, fighting and beating some of the best to ever do it.

For UFC President, Dana White, it is hard to say if Holloway has surpassed Penn as the greatest Hawaiian fighter of all-time:

“It’s tough,” White said at the UFC 240 post-fight press conference (h/t TheBodyLock). “You know, B.J. Penn was such a huge talent. I think B.J. was so talented, he never took it as serious as he could have and should have.

“But if you look at how small that island is, and the talent that comes off that island, it’s pretty incredible. To have two of the greatest fighters ever out of Hawaii is pretty impressive.”

Regardless, both Holloway and Penn are currently having, and have had, legendary careers.

Who do you think is the greatest fighter to come out of Hawaii?