UFC President Dana White has labeled the post-fight exchange between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo as ‘disrespectful’.

UFC flyweight, Brandon Moreno saw himself recapture a piece of the division’s world title last Saturday, when he stopped Kai Kara-France in the third round, earning himself the interim flyweight title for his troubles.

Battered and bloodied, Moreno would stand with Joe Rogan in the cage for the traditional post-fight interview. Rogan naturally brought up Moreno’s biggest sporting rival and the current champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, whom he has shared the Octagon with three times. Moreno looked for Figueiredo in the crowd and began addressing him.

The champ would react by making his way into the cage, belt in hand, to create this unplanned and slightly awkward face-to-face.

Moreno, who had every reason to be annoyed or upset as Figueiredo intruded on his moment, instead chose to take the high road and would extend the olive branch to the Brazilian.

Although the situation ended with no real drama, Dana White was still not pleased about how it all unfolded and was apologetic toward Moreno.

It was kind of an in-the-moment thing, and then when he got up there, I was like, ‘Well, that was f—ng rude.’ This kid is having his moment, and he’s got Figueiredo standing in his face,” White said at the post-fight press conference.

“But it happened, it wasn’t horrible. We meant no disrespect to Moreno, but it came out pretty disrespectful.”

Moreno and Figueiredo are now set to face one another for a fourth time, with the bout potentially taking place in Brazil.

