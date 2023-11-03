Dana White reacts to ‘Unbelievable’ Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury fight: ‘The fact he went 10 rounds is crazy’

UFC CEO, Dana White has described former undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou’s 10 round fight with WBC champion, Tyson Fury as “unbelieveable” in his first reaction since the showdown earlier this month, claiming the fact the Batié native lasted the entirety of the fight is “crazy” in his opinion.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight titleholder under the banner of the UFC, departed the White-led promotion back in January of this year in unceremonious circumstances, following the completion of his contractual obligations back in December of last year.

In his final Octagon outing, Cameroon native, Ngannou turned in a successful title unification win over then-interim champion, Ciryl Gane, handing the Frenchman his first professional loss in a unanimous decision defeat back in January of last year in the main event of UFC 270.

And making his professional boxing debut earlier this month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Ngannou fought over the course of 10 rounds with Morecambe native, Fury – dropping the incumbent WBC heavyweight champion in the third round with a massive left hook knockdown, en route to a debated split decision loss.

So many people thought Francis Ngannou would be completely gassed after the 2nd round.



Here he is pushing the pace and beating up the lineal Heavyweight Champion in the 8th round of his boxing debut. pic.twitter.com/ryf90a1xPM — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) October 30, 2023

Dana White reacts to Francis Ngannou’s boxing debut

Reacting to Ngannou’s fight with Fury in the Middle East, White claimed that the bout between the two heavyweights was “unbelievable” – all while claiming he hasn’t yet watched it.



“The fact that he (Francis Ngannou) went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury is crazy,” Dana White said during a Triggered video podcast appearance. “He just went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury, Conor (McGregor) made it 9 or 10 with Floyd (Mayweather), Anthony Pettis just beat Roy Jones Jr. – I know Roy is freaking 60 years old, or whatever, but I don’t know what the hell is going on. It’s crazy.”



“I didn’t see the fight, but the face that he went 10 rounds is unbelievable,” Dana White explained. “I don’t care. Listen, these guys, at some point everybody is going to move on. Everybody has to do what’s right for them and make money for their families, so whatever they’ve got to do, they’ve got to do.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

Eyeing a continued run in professional boxing next, Ngannou, who signed with the PFL following his departure from the UFC, has stressed his intentions to land an immediate rematch with Fury next.

