Dana White says the UFC is ‘definitely’ going to Spain and Africa

Dana White still plans on bringing the UFC to both Spain and Africa.

Following Saturday’s lackluster card in Manchester, the outspoken CEO offered an update on his tentative plans to promote events in both Spain and Africa. White revealed that while he’s still working out details for an event in Africa, they’ve hit a bit of a snag when trying to book a venue in Ilia Topuria’s home country.

Dana White: The problem with Topuria and Spain is Spain's venues are so back up since Covid. They have so many events going on, it's hard to get a venue there.pic.twitter.com/Cx1r1LXblY — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 26, 2024

“The problem with Topuria and Spain is Spain’s venues are so backed up since COVID,” White told TNT Sports.”They have so many events going on. It’s hard to get a venue there. But when we can, we will definitely do that.“

Immediately following Topuria’s second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298, Dana White expressed interest in running an event at the 80,000-seat Santiago Bernabéu, home of Spain’s Real Madrid football team.

Dana White details plans to run shows in Africa

Dana White isn’t stopping there. He also plans to take the UFC to South Africa, home of current middleweight world champion Dricus Du Plessis. White also made it clear that he plans on bringing the promotion to the rest of Africa as well.

“I wanna go to Africa. We’re still working on an Africa fight; not just South Africa, but Africa,” White added. “You know, ’cause everybody will make the argument, ‘If you go to South Africa, that’s not really Africa.’ That’s Africa to me. But we’ll still look to go to other parts of Africa. It’s important to me.”

Du Plessis will put his 185-pound title on the line for the first time on Saturday, August 17 when the promotion heads back to Perth, Australia for UFC 305. In the main event of the evening, ‘Stillknocks’ will try to fend off former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya who will be looking to make history as the division’s first-ever three-division champion.

DDP’ took the title home following a closely-contested split decision win over Sean Strickland at UFC 296 in January. Their clash in The Land Down Under will be Adesanya’s first fight since coming up short against Strickland nearly a year ago.