Dana White claims UFC community is united in support for Donald Trump, criticizes media

Outspoken UFC CEO, Dana White has claimed he is not in any way “political” in recent weeks, however, has claimed the promotion and it’s extended community is fully united in their support of Republican candidate, former United States President, Donald Trump — before once more hitting out at media representatives.

White, the current CEO of the UFC following the changing of his title from ‘President’, has hosted former United States leader, Trump at some significant pay-per-view events held by the promotion in Las Vegas, Nevada, and New York City in recent years in particular — as the former gears up for his race with current vice president, Kamala Harris.

And appearing at the Republican National Convention earlier this summer, White sang the praise of Trump — and notably offered his support to the former national leader following an assassination attempt on him during an election rally in recent months to boot.

Dana White claims UFC and it’s community widely support Donald Trump

Furthermore, this week, UFC boss, White has claimed all the UFC and it’s broader community are fully behind Trump before hitting out at certain media entities again.

“Well, the thing is with our fan base and our fighters, we are all very aligned in life and everything else,” Dana White told Fox News. “It’s not that it’s any real political side, we’re for common sense. It’s all everybody is looking for.”

“Everybody wants the same thing and anybody in this room, if you let go of the media ‘bs’ go away, we all want to make a good living, we all want to get a house, we want some nice cars, we want kids, we want to take care of our kids,” Dana White explained. “Everybody wants the same thing, it is not that we don’t It is just the media has created this divide in this country that needs to go away and hopefully soon it will.”