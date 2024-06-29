Dana White declares Power Slap will be ‘Bigger than the UFC’ in just a few years: ‘Remember I said that’

Dana White believes Power Slap will be bigger than the UFC.

Seriously…

After another lucrative night of seeing people slap the sh*t out of each other, the UFC CEO once again touted his maligned pet project as the next big thing in combat sports. Whether or not Power Slap is a legitimate sport varies depending on who you’re talking to, but whatever it is, White believes it’ll be even bigger than the $12 billion promotion he helped build with the Fertittas and a few others.

Dana White just said Power Slap will be bigger than the UFC in a few years 😳 pic.twitter.com/RkIM1D6rt5 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 29, 2024

“I said this will be the biggest sport in the world,” White said during the Power Slap 8 post-fight press conference. “This will be bigger than the UFC. This will be bigger than the UFC. Now you can remember I said that. I’ll see you in a few years and we’ll talk again.”

Paige VanZant makes a memorable power slap debut

White may be a bit overzealous in his comments, but you can’t deny that Power Slap 8 was a banner event for the promotion, namely due to the debut of UFC and BKFC veteran Paige VanZant.

After testing out her skills inside the Octagon, the squared circle, and the boxing ring, ’12 Gauge’ stepped up to the podium inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas and scored her first win in more than five years, dominating South African standout Christine ‘The Edge’ Wolmarans en route to a decisive unanimous decision victory.

During the contest, ‘PVZ’ knocked down her opponent twice while Wolmarans failed to offer anything substantial in return. You can check out all the highlights from VanZant’s Power Slap debut right here.