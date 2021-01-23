Footage has emerged of UFC President, Dana White attempting to convince recently retired pound for pound number one fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov to come out of retirement by telling him how big a second fight with superstar, Conor McGregor would be.

Dana White was with Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UAE Warriors 15 event in Abu Dhabi, whilst they were filming the latest episode of Dana White: Looking’ For A Fight. The pair were also joined by co-hosts, Din Thomas and Matt Sera.

During the show, Dana can be heard speaking to Khabib in which he tells him how big the McGregor V Poirier fight is trending.

“This fight with Poirier is trending bigger than the fight with you and Conor on pay-per-view,” White said. “Imagine what you and Conor would do in another f*cking fight. Just saying. I’m just saying.”

Dana: Imagine what you and Conor would do in another fucking fight. #UFC pic.twitter.com/lJjOsrDXTX — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) January 22, 2021

Dana White appears to be trying to tempt Khabib out of retirement after the Lightweight Champion shocked the world by hanging up his gloves after UFC 254 when he beat Justin Gaethje. It was the first time Khabib had fought since his father passed away.

Dana had previously teased that he would be meeting up with Khabib and that he felt confident he would be able to persuade the Russian to fight again. The pair met in Abu Dhabi and Dana told the media he would announce the outcome of the meeting during UFC on ABC 1 last Saturday.

However Dana announced that Khabib had not yet been persuaded to come back and that he was looking for something special at UFC 257 in which Conor McGregor fights Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker fights Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor believes that Khabib is running away from him and that the Lightweight belt will be stripped from the champion after UFC 257 however it feels like any decision right now is up in the air and that tonight’s card will play a huge factor in whether Khabib comes back or not.

Do you think Dana White can convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight again?