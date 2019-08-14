Dana White Provides Update On Relationship With Nate Diaz

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White claims to have a good relationship with Nate Diaz, even though things can be difficult on the business side.

Diaz returns to action for the first time in nearly three years when he takes on Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 this weekend. However, many didn’t expect to see Diaz in the Octagon, especially for a fight that didn’t involve Conor McGregor.

Add in all the reports of a strained relationship with White who claimed the Diaz brothers were always rejecting fights, and it’s easy to see why it’s taken so long. However, the UFC head honcho says things are not what they seem when it comes to their relationship:

“It’s funny – I did this interview the other day about Nate,” White said at a recent scrum (via MMA Junkie). “Nate’s one of these guys that, he has this personality where it’s like he’s saying ‘(expletive) you’ to The Man, but he never says ‘(expletive) you’ to The Man. Every time I’m around Nate, he’s a good kid, and I’ve always had a good relationship with Nate, a personal relationship with Nate.“

That said, it’s not entirely easy with Diaz, especially business-wise. But on a personal level and showing up to fight once a contract is signed, White was all praise for the Diaz brothers:

“He’s tough to deal with on the business side, but personally he’s a good guy,” White added. “And whatever you want to say about the Diaz brothers, when they say they’re gonna fight, they sign the bout agreement, and they show up and they fight. So I don’t see any problems.”

Are you surprised by White’s comments about Diaz?