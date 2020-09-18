UFC President Dana White revealed he isn’t much of a fan of his Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya dancing his way to the octagon on fight nights.

Adesanya had a spectacular theatrical entrance with his walkout at UFC 243 when he fought Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title. While most fighters tend to just walk into the octagon, Adesanya has promoted himself and shown to be a flashy character before his fight, with fans and media absolutely loving it. White, however, is not a fan of what Adesanya does before he enters into the UFC cage.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White explained why he’s not a big fan of Adesanya’s dance moves.

“Well he’s an interesting guy anyways, but yeah, I don’t love it. (Laughs) I don’t love it. I battle with him every time we do it, you know? I keep it as minimal as possible. I like guys that just walk right into the Octagon, they’re serious, they’re all business,” White said.

Although the UFC president says he would prefer if Adesanya just walked out to the Octagon normally, he admits that at least Adesanya can actually dance, which is more than what White says he can say about a lot of the other fighters on the roster.

Adesanya certainly will continue to dance his way as long as he’s winning, and with more of that comes more promoting his brand and more money. Hopefully for White’s sake he can keep it the minimum.

Do you agree with Dana White? Should Israel Adesanya be more serious on fight night?