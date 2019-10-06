Video: Watch Israel Adesanya’s Epic Walkout Before Title Win

Spread the word!













Earlier today, Israel Adesanya became the undisputed middleweight champion at UFC 243 with an impressive performance. Nearly equally impressive was his walkout before the fight.

The ever-confident Adesanya came out and performed a dance along with three others before his corner entered alongside him.

You can see the walkout below:

While not everyone was a fan of the walkout, there were clearly no nerves involved for “The Last Stylebender” who would go on to comfortably defeat Whittaker within two rounds. Having dropped “The Reaper” towards the end of the first round, Adesanya would do it again in the second before finishing the fight on the ground.

As a result, he not only remains undefeated at 18-0, but also became the undisputed king at 185-pounds.

What did you think of Adesanya’s walkout? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!