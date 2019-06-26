Dana White Takes Partial Blame For Darren Till’s Early Push

Spread the word!













Dana White has opened up on the recent struggles that Darren Till has gone through and takes part of the blame for that.

The former UFC welterweight title contender was pushed to the moon by the promotion as the next welterweight champion. That, of course, didn’t happen, but instead he’s been on the decline as of late. While doing a recent interview with ESPN, the UFC president admitted that he should take some of the blame for what’s to Till’s career.

“I think Till went back to the drawing board,” White said. “He’s a young guy. After the win over (Donald Cerrone), we may have pushed him too soon. It happens sometimes when a guy gets that much steam behind him. Pump the breaks a little here. Let him get back and woWhite also believes Till’s recent struggles are a result of both an emphatic UFC breakthrough fight against “Cowboy” and the stacked nature of the 170-pound division.

“You come in and beat a guy like ‘Cowboy,’ and boom, you immediately get bounced right up into the middle of the rankings,” White said. “(For) some people it’s the perfect time and (for) some people (it’s) a little soon. That weight division is nasty. It’s like murderers row in that top eight.”rk on the things he needs to work on. He’s going to be around.”

Till dropped a second-round knockout to Jorge Masvidal in the headliner of UFC on ESPN+ 5 (also known as UFC London). This was his most recent fight inside of the Octagon. The show went down on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Prior to this fight, at the UFC 228 pay-per-view (PPV) event in Dallas, Texas, last September, then-champion Tyron Woodley was able to score a second-round submission victory over Till to retain his welterweight title.

As of this writing, Till doesn’t have his next fight under the UFC banner booked.