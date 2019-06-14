Dana White Planning Darren Till’s Comeback Fight

Spread the word!













Fans can expect a fight announcement for former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till soon.

Till last fought at UFC London in March where he suffered a devastating second-round knockout defeat to Jorge Masvidal in the main event. It also increased his losing skid to two following his UFC 228 title defeat to Tyron Woodley last year.

Since then, there has been no real update on a comeback for Till. Certain fighters, like Mike Perry, have called to face him next, while others have urged him to move up to middleweight to avoid the drastic weight cut to 170 pounds.

More clarity, however, is expected as UFC president Dana White revealed in an interview on Thursday that there will be a matchmaking meeting on Friday to discuss Till, who he believes still has a very bright future:

“We were talking about it today,” White told BT Sport when asked about Till. “So tomorrow, we have a big matchmaking meeting tomorrow and that’s one of the things we’re working on.“

As for plans for “The Gorilla” to move up to middleweight?

“He’s so big. And I like the idea of him doing that,” White added. “But I don’t know what he’s thinking right now. He’s a great kid, and I like him a lot. He’s still young, still learning and still growing. I still think he has an incredibly bright future.”

Till vs. Edwards In The Future?

One potential fight for Till that makes a lot of sense is an all-English affair with domestic rival Leon Edwards. The two have regularly gone back-and-forth and White thinks it’s a big fight that is worthy of an arena in the United Kingdom:

“We talked about that too,” White said. “You know, those two don’t like each other. We might have to divide the country if we make that fight. Oh hell yes [it’s worthy of an arena], I think that’s a massive fight in England.”

However, it will likely have to wait for now with the news that Edwards will take on Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC San Antonio which takes place July 20. Regardless, there should be news about Till soon, who remains a big draw in Europe.