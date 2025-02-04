Dana White Spills the Tea on Tom Aspinall’s Relentless Hunt for Life-Changing Fight with Jon Jones

There are a lot of fighters who talk a big game in front of the camera and tuck their tails when it’s time to throw hands. Tom Aspinall is not that guy.

That comes according to UFC CEO Dana White who sang the praises of the interim heavyweight champion during a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Specifically, White applauded Aspinall for being a guy who legitimately wants to fight the best of the best.

”He [Aspinall] wants to fight everybody. I love it,” White said. “I love that, a young aggresive talented heavyweight, that he actually wants to fight all of the best. The problem in this business is you have guys who say a lot of thinigs publicly but behind the curtains they don’t mean it…Tom Aspinall is not that guy. Tom Aspinall wants to fight all the best in the world and I love that.”

White is excited to find out just how good tom aspinall really is

Aspinall will get his shot to fight the best in the world before long. Though no official announcements have been made, White has been more than confident when saying that a long-awaited clash between Aspinall and undisputed heavyweight titleholder Jon ‘Bones’ Jones would go down in 2025.

Asked how good he thinks Aspinall is, White believes that the Brit is pretty damn good, but we’ll find out just how good when he inevitably tussles with the pound-for-pound greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

”Very good,” White said. We’re gonna find out when we make this Jon Jones fight…if he can beat Jon Jones, it’s life changing. ”

After winning the interim title via a 69-second knockout of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295, Aspinall became the first fighter in more than a decade to defend an interim belt, defeating Curtis Blaydes exactly one minute into their title tilt at UFC 307 in July.

Meanwhile, Jones is coming off his first successful defense of the undisputed crown, scoring a third-round TKO over two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic at MSG in November.