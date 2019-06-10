Dana White Shuts Down Michelle Waterson’s Idea For Title Shot

Spread the word!













UFC President Dana White just shut down Michelle Waterson’s strawweight title aspirations.

Waterson had been pushing for a title fight against UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. This comes after she scored a decision win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a women’s strawweight bout. That fight took place at the UFC Philadelphia event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on ESPN.

Following the fight, Waterson called for a title shot for the strong performance. At the time, she made it known that she should be in front of the winner of Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff. This was an expected No. 1-contender’s fight at the UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Waterson is currently on a three-fight winning streak. Her previous two victories came against Cortney Casey in April 2018 and Felice Herrig at UFC 229. As seen at UFC 238, Suarez beat Ansaroff by unanimous decision.

Dana White Shuts Down Michelle Waterson

Following the event, White spoke with the media at the post-fight press conference where he stated that Waterson will likely not be next in line for a fight with Andrade.

“Michelle Waterson? Definitely not Michelle Waterson,” White told MMA Junkie. “Michelle Waterson doesn’t even want to fight until like September or October or something, and she’s ranked too low.”