‘No Way’: Dana White Shuts Down Jon Jones Super Fight Request After UFC 309 Masterclass

UFC president Dana White isn’t overly interested in agreeing to what Jon Jones wants next in the promotion.

Last weekend, Jon Jones defeated Stipe Miocic to successfully defend his UFC heavyweight championship. In the eyes of many, Jones did enough to prove that he’s still capable of competing at the elite level. In equal measure, the popular opinion was that he should take on Tom Aspinall next.

Alas, unfortunately for the masses, Jones seems far more interested in taking on UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Dana White made it crystal clear that he didn’t think that was a great idea during fight week, and in the post-fight press conference, he reiterated that belief.

Dana White doesn’t want Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira

Dana White explained:

“No, you know what tonight told me. That there’s no f****** way I would make the [Jon Jones] versus Alex Pereira fight… Jon’s too big, a great wrestler – did you see how he took Stipe down in that first round? “I like Alex Pereira, I like him personally, but it just doesn’t make sense to make that fight. If they want it bad enough and they’re both like f****** hounding me or something, then maybe I would do it. It’s just Alex Pereira is killing it [at 205lbs], look at his age and what he’s doing right now, what’s the reason to go up [in weight] and fight a guy who is so much bigger than you and such a good wrestler. “Money? Well, that’s definitely a reason but just so we’re clear, I don’t want to make any of that kind of money… I want Pereira to stay where he is and do what he does, run the street.” Quotes via Bloody Elbow.

Hopefully, we get some kind of resolution one way or the other before the end of the year.