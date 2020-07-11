Dana White Says Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal Could Be The Biggest Fight Ever

Spread the word!













Dana White thinks a fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal could be the biggest fight in MMA history.

Masvidal has stepped up on six days’ notice to face welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, in the UFC 251 main event. Gilbert Burns was originally scheduled to face Usman but was pulled from the card after testing positive for COVID-19. In steps ‘Gamebred’ to save the day and take UFC 251 to the next level

White told media the July 11 card would likely be one of the most successful cards in UFC history.

“This is one of the most successful events we’ve ever done, if you look at the numbers and what’s going on,” White said.

“I was just telling those guys—I just left the fighter meeting—this thing is trending off the charts. This thing is trending higher than a Conor McGregor fight,” White added. “The only thing this fight is comparable to is Conor-Khabib. Let me give it to you this way, I’ll give you an interesting stat: our UFC store, we’ve sold more merchandise already, now, than we did in all of 2019. We already beat 2019. This thing is trending as big of a fight as I’ve ever seen in my entire career.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

The only thing that would perhaps outdo UFC 251 according to White is a fight between McGregor and Masvidal.

“Yeah, it could be,” White said at the UFC 251 pre-fight media scrum.

“I don’t know [if I will make that fight], I want to get through tomorrow. I can’t wait for tomorrow to be over. For those of you who have been covering this sport for a long time, you know how difficult this sport is to run and manage.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Do you agree with Dana White? Could Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal be the biggest fight ever?