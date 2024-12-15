Manel Kape shines in knockout win over Bruno Silva, calls for title fight next – UFC Tampa Highlights

Fan-favorite flyweight contender, Manel Kape has staked his claim for a shot at the divisional crown following his splendid performance tonight at UFC Fight Night Tampa — turning in an eventual third round knockout victory over Brazilian rival, Bruno Silva in the pair’s main card matchup.

Kape, who had been unbeaten in his last four straight fights prior to a controversial unanimous judging loss to promotional alum, Muhammad Mokaev in their UFC 304 grudge match back in July, managed to rebound to the winner’s enclosure tonight against the steely, Silva.

Showing off his brash bravado throughout the majority of the pairing with his flyweight counterpart, Manel Kape would score a huge advantage in the second round, after Silva was deducted a point following an inadvertent groin strike.

And in the third round, after landing a belt-line body kick of his own against Silva, Kape who was flowing throughout his display tonight in Florida, turned up the pace beyond doubt, scoring a resounding knockout win at the Octagon fence.

Following his victory, Angolan-born challenger, Kape spoke with Dana White — appearing to ask the promotional CEO for a title fight with Alexandre Pantoja — who is fresh from his UFC 310 submission over Kai Asakura last weekend.

Below, catch the highlights from Manel Kape’s win over Bruno Silva at UFC Tampa