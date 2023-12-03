UFC CEO Dana White roasts the PFL’s Acquisition of an ‘Organization that sells no tickets and nobody watches’

Dana White doesn’t think much of the PFL’s acquisition of Bellator MMA.

Last month, Donn Davis, the proprietor of the Professional Fighter’s League, ended months of speculation when he officially announced that his company would merge with Bellator, creating a new powerhouse in the world of mixed martial arts, or so Davis says.

Fight fans are undoubtedly excited to see PFL champions mix it up with Bellator champions next year, and even White appeared to offer Davis and Co. a word of encouragement following the UFC’s latest event in The Lone Star State on Saturday night.

“Good for them,” White said at the UFC Austin post-fight press conference. “I wish them all the luck in the world.”

Just in case you thought White was being genuine, the outspoken UFC CEO made his feelings on the merger quite clear in a follow-up comment.

“One sh*tty organization that sells no tickets and nobody watches buys another sh*tty organization that sells no tickets and nobody watched,” White added. “Sounds like a f*cking winner to me, boy. Right? Woo. Go, guys.”

Donn Davis Convinced that Dana White is ‘Worried’ About the PFL

Following news of the acquisition, Donn Davis suggested that Dana White is “worried” about what the PFL can bring to the table with the Bellator talent on board.

“Everybody knows Dana well enough that he only dismisses things that worry him, or else he just doesn’t comment,” Davis said on The MMA Hour. “He didn’t comment on the PFL for four years, ‘cause he wasn’t worried. He’s commented on the PFL a lot the last six months – [he’s] worried.” He added,“It’s just a matter of time before … we’re not No. 2 – we’re a co-leader,” Davis said in November. “[White] doesn’t want that. That’s what’s going on.”

Dana White doesn’t seem all that concerned to us, but only time will tell.