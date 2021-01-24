Dana White’s campaign against illegal streamers has it’s first victory, to an extent. In the build-up to UFC 257, Dana revealed to BT Sport that he had a potential streamer under house watch. If said streamer uploaded a link, then the UFC president was ready to press as many charges as possible against the offender.

However in the UFC 257 post-fight conference, White revealed new details on the matter. Following his interview with BT Sport, as well as the pre-fight conference, the supposed streamer had a sudden change of heart. White told journalists in attendance the following:

“He (the streamer) put out a statement that night. Said I will not be streaming the McGregor vs Poirier anymore. But I will show you how to buy it legally.” White went on to reveal that it was not just an empty statement. He said “And now his whole streaming service has been deleted and is gone. Disappeared. One down and a S**t-load to go.”

Dana White concluded the topic with a bold proclamation for the future. He stated that “every event, I’m gonna go after one of these guys, one of these (streamers). Or more. We’ll see.” The full video can be seen below.

Dana White says he couldn’t bust the one illegal streamer he had his eye on because the streamer started selling legal PPV streams and took down his network before UFC 257 pic.twitter.com/IdXbBhk5hY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 24, 2021

Somewhat ironically, whilst Dana White was stopping illegal streamers from watching his event. Many viewers in North America who had legally purchased the main card found themselves initially unable to view the event.

Live look at everyone who bought UFC 257 on ESPN Plus. pic.twitter.com/BCoUVm10vo — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 24, 2021

What are your thoughts on Dana White’s continued crusade against illegal streamers?