Dana White’s 2021 crusade against streamers is clearly one of the UFC presidents main focuses ahead of UFC 257. He recently revealed, at the UFC 257 press conference, that he currently has a streamer in his sights. Since then, in an interview with BT Sport, White has revealed further details into the matter.

As soon as Adam Catteral mentioned the topic of illegal streaming, White instantly broke out into a big smile, saying “I’m so glad you asked me this question.” He went on to state that “We’ve been working on piracy since day one,” “We just got some real important legislation done with piracy this year.”

“When I came out and said this (earlier this month), all these guys started taunting me. So I went through, and I picked. I said, ‘You. You’re the guy.’ And I told my people, ‘I want this guy.’ And guess what? We got him,” he added. “We’re watching his house, we’re listening to his phone conversations, and if he puts it up on Saturday, we got him” (as transcribed by MMA Mania).

On the topic of what might happen should the streamer be caught, White’s response was unsurprisingly brutal and clear cut. “We will arrest him, and I will prosecute him. I will not be nice, I will not give him any leniency whatsoever. I will go guns-a-f***in blazing on this guy.”

Dana White has always taking a strong stance in illegal exploitation of his business, and rightly so. However it is debatable how much of a change catching a single streamer will have.

