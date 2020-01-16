Dana White Releases Amazing UFC 246 PPV Opener Early (Video)

UFC president Dana White is pumped for UFC 246 this weekend. So pumped, in fact, that he has released the epic opener that will be used for the pay-per-view (PPV) a few days early.
White took to his Instagram to share the video, which you can view below. UFC 246 will go down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Saturday night (January 18, 2020). The show is headlined by a highly-anticipated welterweight fight between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. It will be McGregor’s first fight back since October of 2018, when he was submitted by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
UFC 246 Card
Main Card:
- Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
- Women’s bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
- Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
- Women’s strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso
- Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
Preliminary Card:
- Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber
- Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
- Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast
- Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson
Early Prelims:
- Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet
- Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
- Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
- Women’s flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich
What do you think about the UFC 246 PPV opener?