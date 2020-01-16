Dana White Releases Amazing UFC 246 PPV Opener Early (Video)

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White is pumped for UFC 246 this weekend. So pumped, in fact, that he has released the epic opener that will be used for the pay-per-view (PPV) a few days early.

White took to his Instagram to share the video, which you can view below. UFC 246 will go down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Saturday night (January 18, 2020). The show is headlined by a highly-anticipated welterweight fight between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. It will be McGregor’s first fight back since October of 2018, when he was submitted by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC 246 Card

Main Card:

Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Women's strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary Card:

Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Early Prelims:

Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Women's flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

What do you think about the UFC 246 PPV opener?