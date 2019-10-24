Dana White Reins In Talk Of Conor McGregor’s January Return

Spread the word!













Earlier today during a press conference in Moscow, Conor McGregor announced his Octagon return is set for January. “The Notorious” claims he’ll get back to fighting action again on January 18 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McGregor would not announce who his opponent is – although he claims he already knows the name – because the UFC would “flip” it if he did.

“Ask the UFC who the opponent is, because I do not give a f— who the opponent is,” McGregor said.

However, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White has reined in the finality that McGregor’s return is locked in for that date. Here’s what White had to say on the matter.

“Yes, we are targeting that date for Conor’s return but no deals are even close to being signed.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since October of last year when he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov via fourth-round neck crank at UFC 229. However, McGregor claims he wasn’t the best version of himself in that fight and plans on righting that wrong when he makes his return in 2020.

“The people who believe in me deserve better,” McGregor said. “It is an insult to the people that believe in me that I am not fully committed. So now I am coming back and I’m fully committed. And I am eager to come back and show the best of myself for my fans around the world.”

