Former MMA fighter Gina Carano has continually made headlines over the past year, due to a plethora of controversial Twitter posts.

However, her most recent post, comparing the current political landscape to that of Nazi Germany, appears to have been the final straw for some.

After retiring from MMA, Carano moved into the world of acting. She has most recently featured as a prominent supporting character in Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian. Unfortunately for Carano, due to her social media activity, Lucasfilm’s have officially decided to cut ties with the former Strikeforce athlete.

At the UFC 258 pre-fight media scrum, UFC president Dana White sat down with reporters to discuss the event. As the scrum was about to wrap up, one reporter asked a final question, getting White’s thoughts on the Carano situation. White had the follwoing to say:

“Leave Gina alone. Listen, we make mistakes. We all make mistakes. For everybody to go in on her – I love how Ariel Helwani made it all about him. It was all about him. Such a douche.”

Dana White and Ariel Helwani have had a long-running feud, dating back several years. However, the reaction from Helwani that White referred to, was an Instagram video the ESPN reporter posted. The video is a response to several fans asking Helwani’s thoughts on the situation, which as Helwani points out, is a relevant question considering the circumstances. As Helwani states “because of the fact that she’s a famous former mixed martial artist. Because I’ve talked about her a lot. Because I’ve interviewed her a bunch, and I’ve talked about her impact on my career early on. (And) because I’m Jewish.” It does stand to reason that Helwani has as much right as anyone to weigh in on this situation.

